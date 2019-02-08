Falkirk’s January transfer window departures
Ray McKinnon made a dozen signings in January, but he made room for his new recruits by letting a large section of the Falkirk squad leave.
We look at the many departures during a busy month in the ‘Rayvolution’.
1. Marcus Haber
A disappointing loan deal was ended by the Bairns at the halfway point, and Dundee subsequently released him too. Now home in Canada playing for Pacific FC. Picture: Michael Gillen.
2. Mark Russell
McKinnon doesn't seem to be a fan. Released him from Morton in the summer and when he arrived at Falkirk Russell was on borrowed time until his release in January. Picture: Michael Gillen.
3. Mustupha Dumbuya
A short-term right-back signing, the Sierra Leone international didn't make it past the under-20s development squad and was released after his two-month deal ended. Picture: Michael Gillen.
4. Andrew Irving
Loan ended and though McKinnon expressed his eagerness to bring the midfielder back, if he could, Irving is now back with Hearts. Picture: Michael Gillen.
