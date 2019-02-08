Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk’s January transfer window departures

Ray McKinnon made a dozen signings in January, but he made room for his new recruits by letting a large section of the Falkirk squad leave.

We look at the many departures during a busy month in the ‘Rayvolution’.

A disappointing loan deal was ended by the Bairns at the halfway point, and Dundee subsequently released him too. Now home in Canada playing for Pacific FC. Picture: Michael Gillen.

1. Marcus Haber

A disappointing loan deal was ended by the Bairns at the halfway point, and Dundee subsequently released him too. Now home in Canada playing for Pacific FC. Picture: Michael Gillen.
Johnston Press
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
McKinnon doesn't seem to be a fan. Released him from Morton in the summer and when he arrived at Falkirk Russell was on borrowed time until his release in January. Picture: Michael Gillen.

2. Mark Russell

McKinnon doesn't seem to be a fan. Released him from Morton in the summer and when he arrived at Falkirk Russell was on borrowed time until his release in January. Picture: Michael Gillen.
Johnston Press
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
A short-term right-back signing, the Sierra Leone international didn't make it past the under-20s development squad and was released after his two-month deal ended. Picture: Michael Gillen.

3. Mustupha Dumbuya

A short-term right-back signing, the Sierra Leone international didn't make it past the under-20s development squad and was released after his two-month deal ended. Picture: Michael Gillen.
Johnston Press
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Loan ended and though McKinnon expressed his eagerness to bring the midfielder back, if he could, Irving is now back with Hearts. Picture: Michael Gillen.

4. Andrew Irving

Loan ended and though McKinnon expressed his eagerness to bring the midfielder back, if he could, Irving is now back with Hearts. Picture: Michael Gillen.
Johnston Press
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3