Falkirk’s goalscoring defender Ben Hall hopes for more of the same against Arbroath

Ben Hall will sit out tonight’s Scottish Cup replay with Arbroath after finding the net twice at the weekend.

The Northern Irishman is cup-tied having played for Partick Thistle in a win over Penicuik Athletic in November.

But he’s hoping to see more of the same from his team-mates as they aim to seal a fifth round place at home to Hearts a week on Saturday on the back of a 6-0 triumph over Forfar Atheltic on Saturday.

Hall was credited with scoring twice though one looked like a second own goal but he’s looking for more of the same free-scoring form from his team-mates tonight.

He said: “A few people are saying the first one for me isn’t mine. But I’ll claim it!

“The clean sheet is more important than the two goals but it’s nice to get on the scoresheet.

“I don’t know if I’ve kicked it off him, or he’s kicked it off me but if I’ve been given it.

“It’s a massive boost going forward and we can only take one game at a time and concentrate on ourselves and hope teams around us will slip up at some time. We will take this result into Tuesday now and take it into the cup and maybe get progress there too.

“Tuesday will be a completely different game but hopefully we get the same outcome and can progress.”

Hall replaced captain Gregor Buchanan in the line-up – the first senior minutes the skipper has missed this season and he is expected to be back for tonight’s game.

But Hall is keen on regaining his place for the match in Stranraer on Saturday.

He added: “It’s now a case of kicking on from my first start and getting more games between now and the end of the season because I haven’t played anywhere near enough over the past couple of years with injuries and things so I need to get back, just playing and enjoying it again.

“It’s been an easy dressing room to settle into the boys have all been brilliant and the two managers have been top notch with me. It’s been very easy so hopefully that continues.”