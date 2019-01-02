Falkirk’s best games of 2018
It wasn’t an easy year for Falkirk.
Here’s the Bairns best games, as chosen by sports editor, David Oliver with images from chief photographer Michael Gillen.
April 17. Joe McKee was on target, as was Craig Sibbald as Falkirk secured their Championship safety with a 2-1 win over champions St Mirren.
April 21. Safe from the drop, Falkirk went free-scoring on Clydeside and won 5-2 against Dumbarton.
November 10. A gradual improvement in performances, from a very low base in 2018/19, peaked with a 1-0 win at Dunfermline thanks to Zak Rudden's goal.
December 1. Scott Harrison scored a late winner as the Bairns ended Inverness' unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory.
