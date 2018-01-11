Falkirk return for Swansea’s Ryan Blair

Midfielder Ryan Blair has followed well-trodden path from Falkirk to Swansea – and made the same journety in the opposite direction this week.

The former Bairn has returned to Westfield on loan until the end of the season.

Ryan Blair spent two years in Wales and has returned on a six-month loan for first team football. Picture Michael Gillen.

He was one of a number of Bairns academy graduates to make the move to Wales where he played for the club’s development sides.

Blair followed Botti Biabi, Stephen Kingsley and Jay Fulton to the Premiership club but has returned to the side where he made his name and 10 appearances, including three starts.

Paul Hartley told the club’s official website: “We are really pleased to bring Ryan back for the next six months. He has developed really well during his time with Swansea and will provide us with a different option in midfield.

“He joined in with the group for the first time this morning and you can see that it will be a natural transition for him coming back into the club.

“He is, of course, out on loan to try and gain first team action and he will be available for selection for Saturday’s match against Morton.”