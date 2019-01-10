Falkirk receive international clearance for midfielder Abdul Osman

Falkirk have, this afternoon, received international clearance for Abdul Osman, meaning the midfielder could feature for the Bairns this Saturday.

Paperwork took some time to be cleared by the Greek FA, but has now been finalised - meaning Osman can play against his former employers Partick Thistle this weekend.

Osman was Thistle captain, but was released by the club in the summer following their relegation from the Premiership.

Now a Falkirk player until the end of the season, the 31-year-old will hope his new side can put one over his former employers in this weekend's crucial bottom of the table fixture.

Osman, along with Davis Keillor-Dunn and Falkirk's six other January signings, should bolster Ray McKinnon's options going forward.