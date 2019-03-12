Falkirk raring to go against league leaders Ross County in Highlands, says Osman

Abdul Osman believes Falkirk should have no fear going into tonight’s SPFL Championship clash with league leaders Ross County.

The Bairns defeated another of the title hopefuls, Ayr United, on Saturday and held second-placed Dundee United to a 1-1 draw just a few weeks ago.

Abdul Osman in action versus Morton. Picture Michael Gillen

And the former Gretna and Partick midfielder reckons the Bairns have nothing to lose in Dingwall tonight.

He said: “It is a massive game but it’s one that I believe we can go and win, 100 per cent. Ross County away is probably the biggest test you can have in the Championship, but people also said Ayr United would be a big test of how far we’ve come - and we went out there and took care of business.

“We are defending well and giving everything to the cause, so I believe we will definitely stay in the game on Tuesday and then hopefully we can take our chance when it comes. We are fully confident going up there.”

Midfielder Osman was one of the first of many January signings made by Ray McKinnon and though red-tape held his debut back, and niggling injuries have kept him out of the team, it has not upset the Bairns’ rhythm.

Abdul Osman has been impressed with Ray McKinnon's squad assembly. Picture Michael Gillen

He added: “Teams are going to be looking at our form and very wary of Falkirk.

“The boys are just working so well together, even although it is a new group of lads. The gaffer has worked us really hard, has brought in some good quality and I think we have all really taken to his ideas. That is playing off on the pitch.

“You’ve got to give the gaffer the credit for that. He obviously knew what he was signing, he did his homework and has brought a really good bunch of lads together. We are all down to earth and you can see every day in training that we are determined to do well here.

“Winning helps, of course. That builds the confidence and we just need to keep this momentum going.”

Will Falkirk fans be celebrating in Dingwall?

Check out the pre-match stats for the game in our dedicated stats section - click here for Ross County v Falkirk

Follow the action and images from the Highlands in our live blog this evening at www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport from 4pm.