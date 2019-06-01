Falkirk ownership changes put on hold

Investors hoping to buy into Falkirk FC will have to wait longer for a decision on their offers.

The Bairns board met this week with a view to progressing the ownership saga now rumbling on since December 2018.

However a decision has been put off again, with more consideration to be given to bids and details sought from some of the interested investors whose submissions were ‘incomplete’.

At least three bids have been linked with interest in the Bairns, two from America and another local offer.

The club did not respond to The Falkirk Herald yesterday however it is understood a grace period has been granted for the bidders who require more time to supply necessary information. More consideration of the bids is then expected to follow by next Friday.

Falkirk’s ownership has been in focus since the club AGM in December where a ‘Back the Bairns’ fan ownership scheme was formally presented to shareholders and indicative pledges made aiming to inject £800,000 into club coffers.

However a decision on the plans stalled in April with then chairman Margaret Lang admitting other interested investors were being considered by the Bairns directors.

Reports linked an American group with a bid for the Bairns while a local consortium of business figures and fans also submitted a pitch to buy out the club’s major shareholders’ 62 per cent stake in the club.