Falkirk need players to be brave on the ball

Falkirk assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl says there should be no hiding by Bairns players.
Jimmy Nicholl has urged Falkirk’s players to use their own version of ‘Project Brave’ to escape their current

predicament.

Players and management held a ‘clear-the-air’ meeting in the wake of Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United and focus has switched to Saturday’s home clash with Morton.

The experienced Bairns assistant boss admits confidence is low – but says it’s important players are brave on the ball and don’t hide.

He said: “If I’m confident and on the ball and I see you making a run and there could be a goal at the end of it, I’ll play that ball. It doesn’t matter if it’s a 40-yard ball.

“But when things aren’t great and I’ve got a wee square ball to keep possession I might play that one.

“We’re trying to give them the confidence to play the forward ball. I don’t care if they get 1000 kicks and make 999 mistakes as long as they keep getting on the ball. But the day and hour you walk into a position where you can’t receive a ball from your team-mate you’re gone.

“We had a good meeting. There’s a few things they weren’t happy about but we’re big enough to take criticism.

“We tried something [at Tannadice], it didn’t work. But the manager’s very positive. He’ll take on board what they were talking about and see what we can come up with.

“But whatever it is, it’s got to be a group of players determnined to get a result against Morton and start to produce what they’re capable of.”