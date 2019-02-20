Falkirk name former Celtic youth as reserve trialistagainst St Mirren

Falkirk named two trialists in the reserve squad win over St Mirren on Monday.

The Bairns won the day 3-2 with goals from Kevin O’Hara, Patrick Brough and Nikolay Todorov.

Michael Miller was on trial. Picture Michae. Gillen.

But one of the ‘mystery men’ for the home side has been identified as former Celtic youth, and Scotland youth international, Michael Miller.

He started the game and played in the Bairns midfield.

Miller began his career at Celtic and spent a short time on loan at Dumbarton before moving to then League One side Morton.

From Greenock he moved to Livingston but was released at the end of season 2016-17.

New Falkirk defender Scott Reekie played at the heart of the Bairns defence for the win, which Aaron Jarvis started up front. Souleymane Diakite, who the Bairns intend to sign once international paperwork has cleared, watched from the touchline.

Ray McKinnon also took in the game from the stand.