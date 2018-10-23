Falkirk miss out on ex-Motherwell, Southampton and Celtic striker Scott McDonald

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has spoken of his near miss in signing former Celtic striker Scott McDonald for the Bairns.

The Australian frontman was long rumoured to be a target for the club, with some even claiming he had been training with the club.

Ray McKinnon wants to enhance his squad. Pictrue Michael Gillen.

And the boss has revealed there was substance to the stories, but ‘Skippy’ won’t be featuring in the navy blue because of his other commitments off the pitch.

“Scott McDonald was very close,” he said today. “We need to make sure that anyone we do bring in has got to be better than what we have, so it’s a delicate one just now but Scott McDonald would definitely help us. Scott scored 18 goals last season that’s what we’re looking for, quality players.

“And fair play to him, I had a great conversation with him, he was in and had a look around and he was excited, there was a possible coaching role alongside it too.

“It was really close but that’s the calibre we’re looking at.

“We thought we had it in the bag but he just had a think and with his family-life and other media commitments – he was doing three media engagements that week and that’s when he realised.

“We needed that 100% dedication from him and I appreciate that he came to us at the last minute and admitted with all the other aspects he couldn’t give us that at this time and I appreciate that.”

McKinnon has brought in two players as Bairns boss, signing Zak Rudden on transfer deadline day and Prince Buaben earlier this month.