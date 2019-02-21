Falkirk midfielder heads for League of Ireland with Dundalk

Joe McKee has left Falkirk on loan to join the Irish champions.

The 26-year-old has joined Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division until the end of the season.

Joe McKee. Picture Michael Gillen

After a look around the Lilywhites’ Oriel Park on Tuesday he returned to Scotland yesterday before heading back across to seal a deal until the end of the season with the reigning league champions.

The midfielder told the club’s Youtube channel: “I am happy to be here after a hectic couple of days.

“I didn’t know much about the place and had to do a bit of research before I came over but after I’d been I was more than happy to come back over.

“I’m here to do as well as I can for the team it’s all about winning games. I’m hoping to make an impact and hopefully try to pick up as many points as we can.

“I’ve played a few games in Scotland and been around a couple of teams and have a bit of experience but I’m looking forward to this move now and getting started.”

McKee joined the Bairns just over two years ago, on deadline day in 2017, and linked up with Peter Houston but suffered with injury.

He scored a memorable free-kick against Ray McKinnon’s Dundee United in the promotion play-off semi-final first leg after his return but found himself back out of the team the following season after being caught up in the incident with Dean Shiels which saw Kevin O’Hara banned for six games and McKee for four.

He struggled to cement a first team place under Paul Hartley, but scored a goal which helped keep the Bairns in the SPFL Championship last season.

Games this term have been equally tough to come by under both Hartley and McKinnon, leading to his switch across the sea.

Kevon O’Hara has also been across in Ireland but he won’t be heading to Waterford Town after visiting earlier this month.

Finn Harps host McKee and the Lillywhites on Friday night, but the midfielder must wait for international clearance before he can get involved.

At home Falkirk are still awaiting international clearance for Souleymane Diakite.