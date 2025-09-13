Frustrated boss John McGlynn slams Falkirk’s ‘Sunday pub team’ defending at second goal as St Mirren seal 2-1 win in Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn slammed his side’s “Sunday pub team” defending after Saturday’s frustrating 2-1 home defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bairns were more than a match for the Paisley outfit but found themselves two goals down with ten minutes remaining after second-half efforts from Declan John and Mikael Mandron. And both of those goals were irksome for different reasons, with the first a deflected free-kick while the second came from a team-wide lapse in concentration.

Brian Graham grabbed his first top-flight goal for Falkirk with a powerful header late on but it was too little too late with Stephen Robinson’s team securing the three points.

McGlynn’s ‘mixed’ reaction to loss

“My feelings are a little bit mixed,” McGlynn admitted. “There were a lot of positives to take from the game but ultimately I'm disappointed to lose it. St Mirren are very good at what they do and that’s why they’ve been finishing in the top six in recent seasons. But from our point of view - we more than matched them throughout. We started on the front foot and did well. There wasn’t much in the way of goalmouth action. Once again, we started well in the second half. We competed well. We rally after two goals and Brian Graham scores a really good goal and it’s game on again but we ran out of time to get that second goal. Brian will take a lot of confidence from scoring in the Premiership. Before him, Ross MacIver did really well for us again. I thought it looked like two teams that had been in the Premiership for years, that is the positives that I need to take from the game. We won’t get too down about the result. A lot was made about the physical aspect of the league and us but I thought we matched St Mirren in that respect. They are a team who can bully you but we competed all over the pitch.”

Despite finding positive aspects from Falkirk’s overall performance, McGlynn couldn’t hide his anger at the concession of the second goal. John turned provider for Mandron with a deft cross but it was goal littered with defensive woes.

Lewis Neilson lost his man at the front post while Keelan Adams - and a handful of his team-mates - simply didn’t do enough to stop the crossing opportunity.

McGlynn: Second goal is a shocker

McGlynn raged: “The first goal is unlucky with the deflection from the free kick, but the second goal is just horrendous from our point of view. We switched off at a throw-in. I don't know if it was because we'd just made a couple of changes or thought they were going to take a long throw but, either way, we had players turning their backs and walking away. It was far too simple and there was a free header in the box. It was a Sunday pub team goal to lose. But it is fine margins. We maybe lacked a little bit of experience in that sense - St Mirren would never concede that second goal up their end.”

Opposition boss Robinson meanwhile hailed full-back John’s impact over the 90 minutes with the Welshman grabbing a goal and an assist.

"He has superb quality,” he said. “We know what he can produce with that left foot. He's been involved in both goals. And he's a big player for us, as I thought Jayden (Richardson) was too on the other side of the pitch. I think the two of them give us real pace and energy and creativity. And we said to both of them, #don't stop delivering balls into the box. You get the opportunity, deliver in behind their defence'. And so it proved to win the game. It was a tremendous bit of quality for the second goal."