Falkirk manager John McGlynn on 'serious' Ethan Ross injury, transfer talk being ‘rubbish’ and how Bairns will approach Celtic Premier Sports Cup challenge.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has revealed that winger Ethan Ross has suffered a “serious” ankle injury ahead of the Bairns’ Premier Sports Cup second-round trip to Celtic.

The former Aberdeen prospect, 24, came off during the first half against Livingston last Saturday and has since seen a specialist - with it being confirmed that there is ligament damage. Despite not having a timescale yet, McGlynn admitted that it didn’t look too promising.

Ross suffers ‘serious injury’

"Unfortunately, it's quite a serious one actually," said the manager. "He got a MRI scan on it, there's some ligament damage and he's now going to go and see a specialist to see if they might need to do some kind of surgery on it. I don't have any timescale, I'm not really sure about that until we get the specialist to look over the damage. There's still a fair amount of swelling, so it wasn't necessarily conclusive as to whether or not it was torn completely, or if it was still kind of intact, then maybe they don't need to operate. t's a blow for him and for the team because he's a big player for us and he's been doing particularly well."

McGlynn is still on the hunt for additions to his squad, and that list did already include a new winger. The boss confirmed that he was targeting Premier League loans earlier this month and that hasn’t changed as he holds out for key targets. He admitted the wait was proving "frustrating" but remained hopeful that he could add another three before the window closed.

Links to Ex-Celt Soro ‘miles wrong’

"We think we're getting a little bit close, we're hoping that because the window closes in a couple of weeks or so," he said. There's nothing new and nothing necessarily imminent, so I don't see us having anyone new in before the game tomorrow. But I would like to think maybe in a week's time...not that we're in control of these, we've got to wait on clubs giving us these players. We've been very, very patient and we're working with the clubs to try and get these deals done, but we don't have anyone imminent."

One player that won’t be joining Falkirk is former Celtic midfielder Ismailia Soro. Reporting from the Daily Record had linked the Ivorian with the Bairns, saying he was on trial with the McGlynn’s group. But that was rubbished by the boss - who saw the funny side of the transfer rumour mill.

He said: “Poor guy’s been found in Falkirk – that’s the biggest fake news ever! He’s probably playing with Barcelona or something like that – ‘You think I’m going to go to Falkirk?’. Somebody got that miles wrong. I was howling. I was absolutely howling, rolling about on the floor. Somebody got that miles wrong.”

Winger Ross joins Finn Yeats, Barney Stewart, Coll Donaldson, Jamie Sneddon and Tom Lang in missing the trip to Celtic Park through injury. The Bairns travel to Brendan Rodgers’ side having put up a brilliant fight last season as a Championship club - going down 5-2 after leading 2-1 at the 70th minute mark.

McGlynn: Defending must be better

On preparing for the challenge of facing Celtic, McGlynn said: “I had to look at Barcelona when I was at Celtic, Man City, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht and all that type of thing. You look at the opposition and you look at how you’re going to try to stop them and where you can possibly cash in on. It was difficult trying to find a weakness in the Barcelona team and sometimes it can be difficult when you’re going to Glasgow. So, we’ll see. We actually did quite well the last time we played them. We got some things right then... if the game had finished in 70 minutes we’d have got a lot right. So we’ll be trying to get the floodlights to go out at 70 minutes if we’re in front this time and maybe we’ll get through on a technicality or something! We don’t do anything differently but we have to go into the detail a little bit more because they’re liable to hurt you more. So we’ve got to make sure that we’re very well organised. In two games we’ve lost five goals so we’ve got to make sure that we’re better and we’re defending better, staying in the game as long as we possibly can, like any team going there. And hopefully cause one or two threats of our own, make them a little bit nervous and hopefully take a chance or two which comes along. We’re still an attacking team so I do believe we will cause one or two moments of anxiety for them. Hopefully we can take them, as we did last year, we can make them a little bit nervous. And get them to wait to 70 minutes before they put 20 million pounds worth of players on!"