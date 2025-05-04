Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn has beaten Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Hibs boss David Gray to the PFA Scotland manager of the year award.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has been named the PFA Scotland manager of the year for the second consecutive season after guiding the Bairns to another SPFL league title success.

The Bairns lifted the Scottish Championship trophy last Friday after a final night win over Hamilton Accies to return to the top-flight after a 15-year long absence. Falkirk, newly promoted after going becoming invincible League One champions previously, took the second-tier by storm, earning 73 points and losing only seven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the campaign, the Bairns earned plaudits once again for their style and substance. Led by boss McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith - Falkirk also enjoyed an impressive Premier Sports Cup campaign. The Bairns beat Premiership duo Dundee United and Hearts. They were even praised by Hoops boss Rodgers as the ‘hardest opponent his team had faced’ when they lost 5-2 at Celtic Park in the latter stages.

John McGlynn is history-maker after winning third top boss prize

Former Raith Rovers manager McGlynn, 63, was appointed three years ago yesterday and has turned around the Bairns’ fortunes. After finishing sixth in League One the season previous with the club at rock bottom - the popular coach has managed two league titles (one of them an unbeaten), a Scottish Cup semi-final appearance and countless wins over higher-league opposition in cup competitions.

McGlynn becomes the first manager to land the honour three times having won it once while at Stark’s Park. His star midfielder Brad Spencer was named Championship player of the year on the night too. Votes as cast by fellow professionals with rival bosses voting for the Falkirk gaffer.

One of the greatest recent achievements in Scottish football Jamie Swinney, Falkirk FC's CEO

Chief executive officer of Falkirk, Jamie Swinney, hailed the Bairns boss on social media platform X. He said: “Absolutely unquestionable. Invincible’s and back-to-back champions. One of the greatest recent achievements in Scottish football. All achieved playing football the right way. What John and Paul have done will be talked about for many years to come.”