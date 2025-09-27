John McGlynn says Scott Bain may just be Bairns’ best summer signing as Falkirk boss assesses loan duo’s first Falkirk minutes.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn believes goalkeeper Scott Bain may just be the Bairns’ top recruit this summer having impressed so far in every top-flight outing.

The former Celtic stopper, 33, joined the Scottish Premiership newcomers during the transfer window in what was a surprise to many with Nicky Hogarth having already shown last season against the likes of Hearts and Celtic in cup competitions that he was more than capable of making the step up.

But Bain was handed the No 1 jersey for the opener against Dundee United and he hasn’t looked back - impressing in every game so far. He’s made a string of stunning stops and his overall play has been pretty much faultless. That continued on Saturday against Hearts with the goalkeeper keeping the score down at Tynecastle with both Derek McInnes and McGlynn highlighting his performance.

Bain for Scotland?

“Scott's been brilliant,” McGlynn said after the 3-0 defeat. “He's possibly the best signing we've made over the summer. I've been very impressed with him. I thought he had a great game. He made some excellent saves.”

After next Sunday’s game against Rangers, the international break sees Scotland face Greece and Belarus on home turf and ex-national team goalkeeper Bain could be in line for a recall. Angus Gunn has the No 1 jersey at the moment, but back-ups Zander Clark and Liam Kelly are both not playing first-team football.

“It's not for me to tell Steve Clarke what to do,” McGlynn said when asked if Bain would be a good option. “I'm sure they're watching all the games and all the goalkeepers. It's a position that we've had a little bit of issues with. Guys not getting games at other football clubs and guys picking up injuries and whatever else. Steve's quite loyal to his squad that he's got. Scott has been doing really well. We'll just wait and see.”

Hart is a real find, says McGlynn

Meanwhile, loan duo Filip Lissah and Sam Hart both made their debuts for Falkirk, with the latter really impressing off the bench playing out of position. McGlynn was delighted with the impact of both players.

He revealed: “Filip did very well for his first game. We have already seen in training that he play and he can pass the ball. Physically he is a good size. We knew that he wouldn’t play the 90 minutes - he’s not had much game-time this year. That will be the biggest match he’s played in so far in his career and he acquitted himself very well. Sam came on and showed his experience. He is a natural left-back but under the circumstances we put him on the other side and he showed that he is going to be a very good player for us. He is a real find for us.”