Falkirk boss John McGlynn confirms centre-back cover signing as ex-Dundee United captain to train with Bairns next week.

John McGlynn says Falkirk will to sign former Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards on a short-term deal next week as he looks to boost the Bairns’ backline options.

The Scottish Premiership newcomers, who sit seventh after a fine start to life back in the top flight after a 15-year absence, have coped well without the likes of experienced centre-backs Coll Donaldson, Tom Lang and now Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson in recent outings. But boss McGlynn knows that any more injury woes heading into a gruelling winter schedule would prove impossible to cope with.

And with that in mind, 32-year-old Edwards - who made 112 appearances for Tannadice outfit United - is set to join the Bairns’ squad after Saturday’s clash against Kilmarnock with a short-term contract likely to be thrashed out swiftly. The experienced free agent left Indian Super League side Chennaiyin earlier this year and enjoyed a decent career, playing in England’s lower leagues before his United stint.

“Based on Lewis Neilson’s injury we are looking to do something,” McGlynn revealed. “They aren’t hanging off trees at this time of year (free agents). It is difficult to find someone who ticks boxes. But he (Edwards) has played for Dundee United and knows the league. He has been playing for the past couple of years in India with the team that Owen Coyle managed. It gives him a chance to do well on a short-term contract and then maybe gain something longer.

The boss added: “We’ve got enough (defensive cover) right now but if anything else happened... going into the Christmas period, with twelve games coming up now, it would be a problem. We are going to do something because we don’t want to run out of centre-backs. We had some good news with Coll (Donaldson). He went back to down to see the specialist and he is very happy with the work that has been carried out. The operation and scan will allow Coll to go back again to where he was when he re-injured. That is good because it could have been that Coll was having to go way, way back. It won’t be such a long period. Lewis Neilson is mid-January, he is 12 weeks post-op from yesterday (Thursday, 30 October).”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s home match against Kilmarnock, who have lost three on the bounce, McGlynn assessed the challenge of facing Stuart Kettlewell’s side and the Bairns’ excellent start to life back in the Premiership.

He said: “It is the last game of the first round of fixtures. We are sitting on 12 points. We’d love to get to 15 points, that would be amazing. Thirteen would be really good. Twelve wouldn’t be a disaster. Without getting carried away, if you kept doing that then you’d be as safe as houses, but that’s getting carried away and we aren’t going to do that.

“Stuart (Kettlewell) will be reeling from losing the game against Aberdeen at home. They will be wanting to bounce back and jump us. We want to make the gap bigger. They are great at set-plays, the big lad Marcus Dackers is 6ft 7in and a handful. They do have a lot of direct play but they have footballers too. David Watson is a great talent. They have established Premiership footballers. This is going to be a tough game. Stuart stays local and he comes to a lot of our games. He’ll know us inside out.”