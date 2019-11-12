Falkirk management and players say they’ve got to be better after Bairns clear the air meeting

Falkirk players and management had a full and frank discussion on their first day back at The Falkirk Stadium since defeat to Airdrie, Ray McKinnon has revealed.

But the manager believes Monday’s team meeting could be a pivotal moment in the team’s season.

Other individual talks between players and management have followed after a home slump which has seen two consecutive defeats, a slip off the top of the table to fourth and a growing disquiet among the support over performances and results.

But all involved have held their hands up and pledged to do better, the manager said.

“On Monday we had a meeting and spoke about what’s required, performance levels in this league, the demands on us from both ourselves and the club and the fans as well and everyone to a man has said they’ve got to be better – myself included,” McKinnon admitted.

He went on: “There’s accountability in every walk of life – I am accountable for the team that goes on the park, I accept that. But the players are accountable for the performance and how they perform and they have accepted that as well.

Everything is there for this team if they want it bad enough Ray McKinnon

“Its out in the open, we’ve spoken about it and talked it through. Hopefully the meeting is a turning point for us.

“In any walk of life there’s a pivotal point. Maybe Saturday’s kick in the teeth in the last minute shows that this maybe is not what people think it is and it is a difficult proposition.

“Maybe it’s a pivotal point and an opportunity for everyone to re-group but we are only two points off the top. Everything is there for this team if they want it bad enough and I have every confidence in them to go and deliver – 100%.”

The manager has, like everyone with a Bairns connection rued missed opportunities and branded Saturday as another one. But he admitted “probably and should have are not good enough, we need to deliver” when it comes to Saturday.

He added: “We’ve had the group meeting and individual meetings and they are hungry and angry at themselves and determiend to do better

“Only people who are willing to go and deliver will go out there and play. So maybe in a strange way it’s a good thing, it’s out in the open and the atmosphere in training was brilliant today. They’re hungry, they’re hurting and maybe Saturday’s kick in the teeth is a pivotal moment in our season – time will tell.”