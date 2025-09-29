Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams says he needs to get up to speed swiftly in Scottish Premiership after playing role in ‘amateur’ goals against Hearts.

Keelan Adams admits he needs to get up to speed swiftly in the Scottish Premiership after playing his part in Falkirk losing a couple of “amateur” goals against Hearts last Saturday.

The Bairns were dealt a top-flight lesson at Tynecastle as the table-topping hosts secured a convincing 3-0 win thanks to goals from Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett. The opener was a wonder-strike from Kyziridis but the following two goals either side of half time were preventable. Henry Cartwright lost the ball in a dangerous area to allow Shankland to slam home after a reckless Filip Lissah pass for the second while full-back Adams allowed Halkett to head home the third from a corner kick.

Adams: We lost amateur goals

He said: "Both were amateur. Especially the corner, we need to be more physical and know our areas better, and that includes myself. I have to look at my marking and be stronger against him (Craig Halkett). We have to learn from it. The second, we have to realise that you don't have that time in the middle of the park, they'll be right on top of you with the fans behind them in a place like this. It was some goal. for the first. But I have to get tighter to him. I will take some lessons from playing against him. I tried to toe-poke it to Brad (Spencer) and maybe that wasn't the option to take. We lacked the basics. Energy, enthusiasm, we were a little bit too passive. And you can't do that at a packed Tynecastle against Hearts. They took full advantage of it."

Former Cumbernauld Colts ace Adams has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the SPFL’s top flight, and he says that he has to adapt quickly to top-flight football having been playing Scottish Lowland League Football just a couple of years ago.

"We need to get used to having two high, intense games within the one week,” he said. “Yeah, of course it is tough but we have to get used to it. We have to be fit and strong. We knew coming into the league that it would be like that and it is about adapting quickly. I am learning every day and every day. I've went from watching Hibs and Hearts as a kid to playing against them. In Scotland, these are the sort of places that you want to come and play at. Last time I was here, I wasn't playing (ball boy for Scotland U21s while in Hearts' youth academy) so it was cool to experience the Tynecastle crowd and play here.”

The Bairns now host embattled Rangers this Sunday as they look to notch their first home win in Premiership. Ahead of that clash, Adams said: "There might be a few positives from today but more negatives really. We have to dust ourselves down and move on quickly. We look forward to that game against Rangers at home. We want to get that first win at home in the Premiership. It is a great opportunity and what an occasion it could be."