Falkirk lodge appeal against ‘tapping up’ fine from SPFL

Falkirk plan to fight their corner in the dispute with Morton over the hiring of Ray McKinnon and his coaching staff last year.

The Bairns were fined £60,000 for their actions and a damning and critical conclusion document was issued by the SPFL tribunal panel which found the club guilty of breaching rules D9 and D10 of the league’s rulebook.

The Bairns had five days to respond or take their punishment and lodged an appeal with the SFA last night.

The club confirmed their next steps in a statement, which read: “Falkirk FC has lodged an appeal with the SFA Judicial Panel in regards to the SPFL Independent Tribunal’s decision relating to the hiring of our current management team from Greenock Morton FC.

We remain in constant dialogue with our legal representatives and would like to reassure our supporters that we will continue to challenge what we feel necessary to act in the best interests of our management team and club.

The full focus of our management staff remains on preparing the team for another important Ladbrokes Championship fixture at Alloa on Saturday and we thank our supporters for their ongoing continued and outstanding backing for Ray, Darren and the players.”

The panel chaired by solicitor Rory Bannerman, and formed by Alan Burrows of the SPFL board and Arbroath director Anne McKeown, concluded that ‘on the balance of probabilities... Mr McKinnon and Mr Taylor wanted to leave Greenock Morton and as soon as the Falkirk manager’s job became available they wanted their posts as manager and assistant.’

When the fine, which is to be paid to the SPFL Trust, was announced Morton said the club “notes and welcomes the SPFL Disciplinary Hearing’s Decision and the comprehensive reasoning provided.”

It added: “The issue of compensation to our club still hasn’t been addressed by Falkirk, therefore we will continue to pursue all routes to receive meaningful compensation, following this decision.”