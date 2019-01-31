Falkirk land striker Aaron Jarvis from Luton Town

Ray McKinnon has got his wish - and so have Bairns fans - after the club brought in a striker on deadline day

Luton Town have loaned 21-year-old Aaron Jarvis to the club until the end of the season.

He has scored once for the Hatters but is highly rated.

The 6’ 2” frontman joined the Hatters from his hometown team in Basingstoke but has found games hard to come by at Kenilworth Road.

Jarvis joined Luton shortly after then Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald’s period training with the club.

Since moving to the League One title contenders Jarvis has played five times, plus spent time on loan at Boreham Wood.

He has scored once for his parent club though hit 12 in the Southern League Premier Division in 2016-17.

Aaron Jarvis has also played for Boreham Wood and Basingstoke Town.

Ray McKinnon said he had been seeking a new striker as well as a centre-half and landed Willian Edjenguele earlier this week.

The boss told the club’s website: “Aaron will be relatively unknown to a lot of Falkirk fans, but we have done our homework and are really pleased to bring him here. We have been speaking to Luton with regards to Aaron for a number of weeks now and are really pleased that they have, today, agreed to let him come out on loan.

“Both myself and Darren know Mick Harford at Luton well and Aaron was highly recommended by him. We have watched him twice in person and he impressed us and will give us more options in attack.”

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke), Shayne Lavery (Everton, loan), Ciaran McKenna (Duke University), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County), William Edjenguele (Dundee United, loan), Harry Burgoyne (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan), Aaron Jarvis (Luton Town, loan)

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (end of contract), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (recalled by Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released), Tom Dallison (released), Andy Irving (loan ended), Robbie Mutch (Deveronvale, loan).