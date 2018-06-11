Falkirk land Italian goalkeeper

Ex-Udinese and Port Vale goalkeeper Leo Fasan has signed for Falkirk.

Paul Hartley’s fourth signing of the summer has Scottish experience, having been on the books at Celtic and played for Kilmarnock last season.

Leo Fasan. Photographer Terry Donnelly.

The boss said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Leo signed up for next season.

“He comes to us highly recommended and with an excellent pedigree and background including experience in League One in England and the Scottish Premiership. We feel he can greatly enhance our squad and I am sure he will continue to progress and develop with regular game time in the coming year.

“We now have three very good goalkeepers on our books, that is only a positive as we look for competition for places right across the squad.

“We are continuing to work hard on the recruitment of players and we hope to have further announcements made before the end of this week.”

Bury goalkeeper Leonardo Fasan. Pic Andrew Kearns

The 24-year-old has also been with Bury. The bairns already have Robbie Mutch and David Mitchell having released Robbie Thomson who signed for Raith Rovers last week.