Falkirk land former Partick and Portsmouth defender

Ray McKinnon has added Mustapha Dumbuya to his Bairns squad for the remainder of 2018.

The right-back has signed an eight-week deal after impressing on trial with the Bairns.

He will start this afternoon's reserve match with Celtic at the Falkirk Stadium.

Ray McKinnon said: "It's just an opportunity for him, and we think he has got something. He's not quite as fit as we'd want him to be but he has eight weeks to prove himself.

"We are looking for someone down that side to give competition to Lewis [Kidd]. W ehave competition on the left side already. So this is an opportunity for him over the next eight weeks. He did very well for Partick in the Premier League.

The defender will provide cover for Aaron Muirhead who will miss the next few months with a suspected broken ankle.

The boss added: "He was in training prior to Aaron being injured, we were having a look at him, but we just think this gives us a chance to take a good look, get him fit, get him playing games, he's playing today, and he's quite an offensive wing-back so if he impresses after this, there could be another deal for him but the short term deal suits both parties.

"He played consistently for Partick in the Premier, and he can play at this level thats for sure."

Today's game kicks off at 2pm. Entry to The Falkirk Stadium, is free.

