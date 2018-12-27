Falkirk land ex-Dundee United defender Paul Dixon

Ray McKinnon has made his first signing of his January re-structure – Paul Dixon.

The 32-year old played under the Bairns boss at Tannadice and scored the winning goal in the play-off semi-final win over Falkirk 18 months ago.

McKinnon described Dixon as “the first piece of the jigsaw”.

After leaving Grimsby he played on trial for the Bairns in a development league match against St Mirren and impressed enough to land a six-month contract.

Dixon picked up three Scotland caps under Craig Levein and can play at either left back or centre back.

Ray McKinnon said: “Ultimately in Paul we have signed a terrific professional with great experience. He will be a great character for us both on and off the pitch.

“He wanted a return to Scotland after leaving Grimsby and knowing him as I do I was straight onto him to try and bring him to Falkirk. He was excellent for me at Dundee United and he has been in training with us for a few days as well as playing a bounce match which

he looked extremely comfortable in. We played him at centre back that day too which shows the versatility he will bring.

“We have been very open in the fact that if we can add players to the squad the we will.

“Paul is the first piece of that jigsaw if you like and we will be looking to try and continue to do business over the coming days and weeks until the end of the window.”

We told you how he had been on trial at the start of December, alongside a former Manchester City target.

The Bairns have also been linked with Kyle Benedictus, Danny Armstrong and Gary Harkins in recent rumours. Gary Miller is another name circulating amongst the support.