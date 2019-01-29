Falkirk land Dundee United’s Edjenguele on loan

Falkirk have signed defender William Edjenguele on loan from Championship rivals Dundee United.

The Paris-born centre-back will join until the end of the season and is re-united with his former Tannadice boss Ray McKinnon who brought him to Scotland in 2016.

William Edjenguele has signed on loan at Westfield.

McKinnon had been open in his hope to add a striker and a defender before Thursday’s transfer deadline in what has been another huge turnaround of players at the Bairns.

The defender joins his former team-mate Paul Dixon too, and doesn’t have to wait for his first Falkirk goal – he turned in a Myles Hippolyte effort past his own goalkeeper dutring a meeting between the sides in September 2016.

Edjenguele has also played for Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland as well as Bury and Coventry City.

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

William Edjenguele has signed on loan at Westfield.

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke), Shayne Lavery (Everton, loan), Ciaran McKenna (Duke University), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County), William Edjenguele (Dundee United, loan), Harry Burgoyne (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan).

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (end of contract), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (recalled by Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released), Tom Dallison (released), Andy Irving (loan ended).