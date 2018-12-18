Falkirk keeping an eye on Vaulks transfer interest

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks is attracting interest from English Championship big guns Stoke City and Norwich City.

Reports south of the border linked the Millers’ midfielder with a move to teams at the top half of their league after a string of strong performances this term.

Will Vaulks. Picture Michael Gillen.

And as well as a boost for Vaulks – who played for free at Falkirk before persuading the club he merited a deal – any future move has a knock-on benefit for the Bairns who have a percentage sell-on fee inserted into his deal at the New York Stadium.

Vaulks moved to the Millers, then managed by Alan Stubbs, in August 2016. Stubbs had been a long-time admirer of the former Tranmere player when he was boss at Hibs.