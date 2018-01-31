Falkirk keeper’s return to training at Celtic after Gordon injury – just coincidence

New Falkirk signing Conor Hazard was seen back training with his parent club Celtic on Monday – just 48 hours after Hoops number one Craig Gordon was ruled out for 12 weeks by injury.
However Celtic appear on the trail of Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson as back-up to Gordon’s deputy Dorus De Vries as there is no chance of Hazard being recalled from the deal he signed last Thursday.
Paul Hartley explained: “There’s no recall on that deal. I know he was seen at Celtic [on Monday]. The only reason he was there was it is our day off is a Monday and he wanted to do some extra work and people spotted him and put two and two together.
“There is no recall for Conor – he’ll be as Falkirk player until the end of the season.”
Hazard was named on the bench for the Bairns 3-1 win over Inverness Caley on Saturday.
Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with The Football Wire.