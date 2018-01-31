Falkirk keeper’s return to training at Celtic after Gordon injury – just coincidence

New Falkirk signing Conor Hazard was seen back training with his parent club Celtic on Monday – just 48 hours after Hoops number one Craig Gordon was ruled out for 12 weeks by injury.

However Celtic appear on the trail of Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson as back-up to Gordon’s deputy Dorus De Vries as there is no chance of Hazard being recalled from the deal he signed last Thursday.

Paul Hartley signed Conor Hazard just days before Craig Gordon was ruled out for 12 weeks. Picture Michael Gillen.

Paul Hartley explained: “There’s no recall on that deal. I know he was seen at Celtic [on Monday]. The only reason he was there was it is our day off is a Monday and he wanted to do some extra work and people spotted him and put two and two together.

“There is no recall for Conor – he’ll be as Falkirk player until the end of the season.”

Hazard was named on the bench for the Bairns 3-1 win over Inverness Caley on Saturday.

