Falkirk keeper David Mitchell aiming to become number one

Falkirk goalkeeper David Mitchell has been in and out of the team this season but, after two starts in succession, is now hoping to make that starting berth his own.

Mitchell kept a clean sheet against Morton last weekend as the Bairns drew 0-0 with the Greenock side at the Falkirk Stadium and was on inspired form on Saturday, keeping the score down in a 2-1 defeat to Dundee United.

Mitchell tipped a second half free-kick from Fraser Aird over the bar, although the referee awarded a goal-kick.

When asked about whether he could make the number one shirt his own, Mitchell said: "I hope so, I hope I can. I will just keep working hard and do the best I can, I have said before that there is a group of great goalkeepers at this club and we are very close and all support each other.

"But at the end of the day, I am here to play - I said that on day one and that has never changed."

Mitchell was more than modest when talking about his personal performance on Saturday, focusing instead on the team as a whole.

"It was disappointing, I know I did OK but that's not what I'm interested in - I'm interested in trying to get points for this team.

Mitchell was left helpless by a deflected strike which gave Dundee United the lead

"I thought at the end we could have nicked something, although I don't know if we would have deserved it. It's just so frustrating."

In the first half, Mitchell tipped a thunderous Rachid Bouhenna volley onto the crossbar, before the denied Frederic Frans excellently down to his left in the second period.

Again, though, the 28-year-old wasn't much interested in patting himself on the back, adding: "[The Bouhenna save] is just a reaction. It's not about me, it's disappointing for the boys, we have worked so hard for the past couple of weeks."