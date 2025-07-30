Falkirk star Keelan Adams ready to tackle toughest exam yet as flying full-back prepares for Scottish Premiership bow against Dundee United.

Falkirk star Keelan Adams passed his Scottish Championship test with flying colours last season. Now, the former student is ready to help the Bairns make history in the top flight as he faces his toughest exam yet.

The 23-year-old full-back put his history and politics degree on hold to join the John McGlynn’s side - a leap of faith that’s already paying dividends. After helping guide Falkirk to promotion, Adams is brimming with excitement ahead of the club's Premiership return after 15 years away from the top table.

Adams has the buzz for Premiership football

“When we got promoted, some of the boys said it wouldn't really hit us until we’re at Ibrox or back at Celtic Park,” Adams said. “Maybe it will hit us in the opener this week, but we’re ready. We deserve to be here.”

Falkirk face Dundee United on Sunday in a league curtain-raiser that promises to test Adams once again. But the ex-Cumbernauld Colts defender, who just 15 months ago was playing in the Lowland League, is taking everything in stride.

“I didn’t think I’d be in this position a year ago,” he admitted. “I wasn’t even sure if we’d be pushing for promotion, but here we are — and it’s exciting.”

Student to star: Adams remarkable journey

Adams was candid about the career crossroads he faced before committing to full-time football: “I was doing history and politics at uni, and I was maybe going to apply to do law. I’d also been applying for other jobs. Even when I was still studying, I thought, ‘There’s still a chance I can climb if I focus on football for a year. I did enjoy uni life, but once I signed for Falkirk, I left my student flat behind. My plan completely changed. All my focus is on football now.”

While grateful for how far he’s come already underway McGlynn’s stewardship, Adams isn’t setting limits on his ambition. He’s already been linked with the likes of Rangers and Leeds United last January and his stock continues to grow having impressed for Falkirk since making his first competitive Bairns start - which came against Sunday’s opponents United.

“I don’t think this is my ceiling,” he said. “I feel I can go even higher. Playing against better players will only help me improve.”