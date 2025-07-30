Falkirk manager John McGlynn ‘proud’ to have Scottish core as squad prepare for Dundee United opener in Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says that he is “proud” to be boast a predominantly Scottish squad heading into the Scottish Premiership season amid growing concerns that there is a dearth of young talent coming through the ranks at top-flight clubs.

The Bairns, back in the Premiership after a 15-year absence, kick off their campaign against Dundee United this Sunday at home, and boss Jim Goodwin made history last week when he named a starting XI that included no Scots for the first time in the club’s history. And that comes on the back of the Scottish FA’s recent transition report, which highlighted that there aren't enough opportunities for players between the ages of 16 and 21. A Cooperation System and a revamped Challenge Cup has been brought in for the start of this season. On the other hand, it is likely that Falkirk will start with a fully Scottish-born starting XI against United’s globetrotters.

Lack of Scottish players in Premiership an issue, says Falkirk boss

“It is an issue, certainly for the national team,” McGlynn admitted. “There’s no rules at the moment (around playing young Scottish players) and that isn’t good for Scottish football as a whole I don’t think. But I don’t blame Jim (Goodwin) at all, he and his club will think that is getting better value for money. I am proud that we have a Scottish/British core to our squad. Our group is really strong and there is a big team spirit there that has been the main factor in why we have been so successful. The players go the extra mile for each other and that’s got us through some difficult moments, we will need that this season because it won’t be easy going. Yes, they’ve brought in different players but it hasn’t affected them at all. United were a club known for bringing academy players through, developing them and selling them on. They managed to make a good profit on them. That isn’t the case now clearly and is that not good for Scottish football? I don’t think it’s my place to say. Jim (Goodwin) has a track record of brining in good players from the countries he is getting them from at the moment. He actually brought in real quality at Aberdeen too.

Dundee United not an easy game for Falkirk, admits McGlynn

On the flag day clash, he added: “It is a big deal. 5,700 season tickets sold, the club struggled to sell 2,000-odd not so long ago. We have made real progress on the pitch that has brought the fans back. They’ve backed us home and away in big, big numbers. The club has made real progress off the pitch too. Sunday is a huge occasion. The place has sold-out, it is live on Sky Sports, the Championship flag will be unfurled - it doesn’t get much bigger or better than that. We’ve had a great week training so far. United have their Conference League game away in Luxembourg tomorrow night. We need to take advantage of the home crowd and the full week of training. But we realise how tough it will be - I watched them up at Tannadice last Thursday night and I didn’t see any issues with players not being familiar. If you have good players then you have good players. They should have won that match 3-0. They were so comfortable. I like the players they have brought in, three excellent central-defenders, a really good striker who scored a brilliant goal.”

On the transfer front, McGlynn revealed that he is taking a “gamble” by playing the waiting game on his top loan targets with the cards all in the hands of the parent clubs involved. The boss told the Falkirk Herald earlier this summer that had had targeted top young players from big clubs - and that deals to bring them in may be later down the line. And that hasn’t changed as August approaches.

Loan signings from top clubs are still Falkirk’s goal

He said: “There’s nothing imminent. But we have all of August to go, there’s still lot’s of time. By now we’d usually have our business done but I knew this summer would be different with our loan targets. The parent club has all the control. There is a bit of a gamble involved but we are in for the long haul with players we are trying to get. There is no doubt that it is financially beneficial having drawn Celtic away in the cup. It is a difficult game but an earner. It’s up to the directors of the football club to decide if any of that money is put to the squad. Last season we managed to extend the contracts of Calvin Miller and Ross MacIver and part of the thinking may be using extra money coming through to do that sort of thing again, protect our assets and extend the contracts of one or two players in the squad.”

Falkirk’s Premiership opener against the Terrors kicks-off on Sunday afternoon at 2pm with the match being shown live by Sky Sports.