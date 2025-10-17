Falkirk manager John McGlynn says Coll Donaldson is ‘starting from scratch’ after latest injury setback.

Coll Donaldson is unlikely to return from injury until at least Christmas after another setback, Bairns boss John McGlynn has revealed.

The Falkirk captain, 30. has been slowly working his way back to fitness but has suffered a series of frustrating blows since initially returning for pre-season with the hope of being fit in time for the Scottish Premiership start. The defender has now had abdominal surgery in London earlier this week and is basically starting his recovery journey from scratch.

Donaldson’s injury woes

Speaking ahead of Falkirk’s top-flight trip to Motherwell this Saturday, McGlynn confirmed: "Coll, unfortunately, went through another operation on Monday, when he was back down in London. It's a similar situation. So the surgeon has gone in and tidied things up. Abdominal, you would be as well call it. I wouldn't go into any great detail. You’d really need a physio to give you all the words and things. So it's a setback, just like starting again for him. So he's been in for an operation, in five or six days he gets his stitches out, two weeks' time he goes back down for the surgeon to inspect it and have a look at it, and hopefully then build a plan of rehabilitation to get him back. We might get him back before Christmas. That's this kind of timescale we're looking at.”

The boss added: “He's always been desperate to get back. Coll is such a great character, such a g reat guy and he is desperate to get back. I'm not suggesting that players are not desperate to get back, but he's the one that would go on the pitch injured and he has done. It's really difficult for him coming in every day and seeing some light at the end of the tunnel and he goes to the next level and breaks down. And that's how he's been. So we can only hope that operation can fix that and hope we can get him back on the pitch. As I say, if it was Christmas time, I'd settle for that right now."

On a positive note, McGlynn revealed that winger Ethan Ross - who has been out since being forced off on the second Premiership matchday against Livingston - is closing in on a return to action having stepped up in his injury recovery. Port Vale loanee Sam Hart has also not had any concussion protocol complications and will be back in the squad for the trip to Fir Park.

McGlynn admires ‘Well’s style

Saturday’s hosts Motherwell sit sixth and have caught the eye so far under boss Jens Berthel Askou - with an attacking, free-flowing brand of football seeing them play some cracking football. However, they’ve only won once, just like Falkirk, and are only two points ahead of the Bairns.

On facing Askou’s side, McGlynn previewed: Absolutely, I certainly admire it (the way ‘Well play). We were doing very similar in League One in particular. A bit in the Championship too. We've not quite managed to get to that level at this particular level. Our game is not quite there. I think the guys need to believe in themselves a little bit more. It's very pleasing on the eye. Having said that, they've only won one game, same as ourselves. The manager’s done a magnificent job to get them playing the style that they're playing. The midfield players are exceptionally good, quite content at taking the ball under pressure. We've had a good look at them and we've certainly got a gameplan in place to try and play against them and hopefully come out the other end with three points.”

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has switched up his touchline attire (left against Hibs, right against Hearts) | (Photo: SNS Group)

Eagle-eyed fans (surely everyone has noticed!) will have picked up on the manager’s smarter attire in recent outings. Usually known for his famous baseball cap and tracksuit, McGlynn opted for a more smart casual look against Hearts and Rangers before the international break.

And when asked why he’d decided to switch up this touchline outfit, the boss have a brilliant lighthearted response: “It must mean I am leaving! That’s what happened with Brendan Rodgers wasn’t when he didn’t have his Gucci belt on... We went to Tynecastle and I changed it up. To be honest, I’m not really into these hoodies and stuff like that. I could wear the matchday stuff but we’ve got Stephen McGinn here now. I used to take the defender’s in the warm-up but when I got my hip done a year ago I bailed out on that. I find myself being out there (during the warm-up) sometimes for the sake of it. I just decided to give the trackie look a miss and being a little bit more like the rest of the guys in the Premiership. Call me a billy big time if you want! A quarter zip, half zip, full zip... I’ve got them all. And Si Ferry thought I only went about in a trackie...”