Falkirk icon Kevin McAllister named Lifetime Ambassador as Bairns mark occasion this Saturday against St Mirren with Alex Totten presenting honour.

Falkirk icon Kevin McAllister has been named a Lifetime Ambassador of the club, joining fellow legend Alex Totten in receiving one of the Bairns’ highest honours.

The accolade will be officially unveiled and presented ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at The Falkirk Stadium, where Totten will make the on-pitch handover to his former player.

McAllister, affectionately known to generations of supporters as ‘Crunchie’, remains one of the most celebrated figures in the club’s history. A Camelon native, he first pulled on the Navy Blue in 1983 and went on to make more than 350 appearances across four spells, with spells at Chelsea and Hibernian separating his stints on home turf.

His impact was permanently marked in 2022 when the South Stand of The Falkirk Stadium was renamed the Kevin McAllister Stand, thanks to the brilliant work of the Crunchie Initiative.

Crunchie ‘proud’ to be honoured by Falkirk

“Kevin McAllister embodies everything that is special about Falkirk Football Club, a spokesperson for the Bairns’ board of directors said. “His talent, his commitment, and his enduring bond with the supporters make him a true legend. We are delighted to recognise him as Lifetime Ambassador, a role that reflects not only his contribution on the pitch but also the way he has carried himself off it.”

Former manager Totten added: “I had the privilege of managing Kevin, and I can say without hesitation that he was one of the finest players ever to wear the navy blue. More importantly, he’s a terrific person who cares deeply about the club and its supporters. No one deserves this honour more.”

McAllister meanwhile admitted that he was humbled by the recognition: “The club has always been such a huge part of my life, and to receive this recognition means the world to me. I’ve shared so many great memories with the fans, and their support has always meant everything. To be honoured in this way is something very special. I’m incredibly proud.”