Falkirk’s Scottish Premiership home match against Hibs has been selected for TV coverage - but the clash could be postponed due to new SPFL rule.

Falkirk’s second home match of the Scottish Premiership season has been selected for television coverage by Premier Sports - but the clash with Hibs may yet be postponed to a later date.

David Gray’s side are involved in UEFA Europa League qualifiers and if they reach the play-off round of any UEFA competition then they can ask for a fixture postponement under a newly-created SPFL rule. And the Easter Road outfit have already confirmed to the governing body that they will take up the postponement option, which falls on the weekend that they are set to travel to Falkirk.

If, however, they don’t manage to make the play-off round of either the Europa or Conference League then they will face Falkirk on Saturday, August 23 with an evening kick-off time of 5.45pm.

The box office Bairns have already been selected for top-flight TV coverage on the opening day, with their curtain raiser against Dundee United being shown by Sky Sports. In between both matches, they travel to fellow promoted side Livingston. The Bairns last faced Hibs back in 2022 in the Premier Sports Cup group stages - with Aidan Nesbitt netting the winner for John McGlynn’s side that day.

SPFL confirm details for Falkirk v Hibs match

“Selections for rounds three and four – up to the end of August – have now been made, along with further picks across the festive period schedule of December 27 – January 3, providing clubs and supporters with advance notice at a busy time of year,” an SPFL spokesperson said.

“Two of the TV selections in round three are subject to change due to the new policy to assist SPFL clubs in UEFA competition, which allows clubs involved in play-off matches to postpone their round three fixtures, without requiring the approval of their opponents. Falkirk v Hibernian has been chosen by Premier Sports for live coverage on Saturday August 23, kick-off 5.45pm, but following a request from Hibernian will be postponed if they reach the play-off stages of the Europa League or Conference League.”

The governing body also confirmed: “New dates for postponed round three matches will be announced following publication of the UEFA league phase fixtures at the end of August.”