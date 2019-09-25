Falkirk have the meanest defence in Scotland

Statistics show Falkirk have the best defensive record in Scotland so far this season with only two goals conceded on league duty.

One, from Mark Lamont, cost the Bairns a point at Clyde while the other came for Montrose’s Josh Skelly in August.

Paul Dixon has helped the Bairns to the best defensive record in Scotland. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But they are the only two to breach the combination of Buchanan and Bell, Dixon, Durnan and Doyle in Ladbrokes League One.

It’s a record better than SPFL Premiership leaders Celtic who have conceded four times like Aberdeen and Championship duo Inverness and Arbroath who have let in five.

It’s statistic has pleased former Dundee United defender Mark Durnan.

Mark Durnan marshalls Mark Stewart in Stranraer

He told The Falkirk Herald: “I knew we had only conceded two but I didn’t realise it was the best in Scotland.

“We just need to continue that while the strikers are scoring the goals but even at 3-0 up in the past two games we can’t relax because we still want our clean sheets and still want teams to know they won’t get a chance back into the match.

“If we get the first goal we can see games out.”

A clean sheet is the minimum aim on Saturday when Falkirk meet East Fife at The Falkirk Stadium, on the back of two excellent wins.

The defender added: “It’s the recent manner of the wins and way we’ve played in the last two games, especially Saturday at a place where its difficult.

“We dominated Stranraer and created chances and scored three and probably should have had a few more So the boys are really happy and the boys are just wanting to continue that over the next couple of matches.”