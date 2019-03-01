Falkirk have the Bairn Identity, say boss

Ray McKinnon reckons Falkirk are gelling as a team, and the best is yet to come.

The Bairns have been unbeaten since the turn of the year going into tonight’s televised match with Morton, since the former Greenock boss re-sculpted the squad.

Ray McKinnon believes the crowd will add to the atmosphere. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And now they’re beginnign to form an understanding, the boss has noticed.

McKinnon explained: “Most of the guys have now been together between 4 and 6 weeks and we are starting to gel and starting to form an identity which is good. We are bringing some good professionals here.

“We are in a good frame of mind that’s for sure and all we’re trying to do is try to win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season – that is the mindset.

“We need to do that but a lot of teams need to do that now. That’s our mindset for [tonight’s match].

“We have made up a mountain of ground on teams in this league. We came from zero points after nine games to where we are now.

“We are feeling good, in good spirits and it will be a very good game I’m sure especially with it being the first match on the new BBC Scotland channel.”

The cameras won’t be an added pressure for the Bairns either, infact it’ll be a bizz the boss believes.

He added: “all the players have played in night-time games or TV games before. I like night games and I think it brings an extra element to the atmosphere and I am sure it will be a good one on Friday night.

“We will bring a big crowd. It has been fantastic this season – we took 1800 to Partick earlier this year and we’ll have a great crowd down there in Greenock and that will add to things.

“Saturday against Dundee United there was a great atmosphere to the crowd and it was fantastic. The game will take care of itself and I’m sure the boys are all able to handle playing in front of the cameras on BBC Scotland.”