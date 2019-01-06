Falkirk have 'firm interest' in Sunderland's Andy Nelson, but doubts emerge over move

A repeat January loan deal for fan favourite Andrew Nelson looks unlikely with other clubs now keen on the Sunderland striker.

The forward had been close to a return to Falkirk in the summer until a toe injury scuppered the loan plans.

The striker became a fan favourite at Westfield. Picture Michael Gillen.

It was expected Paul Hartley would re-visit the idea in the January transfer window, but though he lost his job in August, the Bairns are still credited with a 'firm interest' in the striker under Ray McKinnon.

However other options are now on the table for the forward, and these are believed to make a return to Scotland unlikely.

According to our sister jpimedia title, the Sunderland Echo, Barnsley and other League One and League Two clubs south of the border are interested.

Nelson has most recently been on a month-long loan at Darlington where he has scored six goals in five matches.

Nelson and Gregor Buchanan, then of Livingston. Picture Michael Gillen.

Back in November the Sunderland boss, ex-Falkirk defender Jack Ross, hinted another loan deal for the frontman was on the cards, which raised hopes in Falkirk he may be back at Falkirk Stadium soon. So too did Nelson's own Twitter page imagery which recently showed him in last season's navy blue Bairns home jersey and the number 43 he used during his spell.

But the latest reports suggest he'll be staying in the English set-up after his recent success in the National League.

Nelson scored four in 15 for Falkirk last season after joining on loan on New Year's Day. A broken cheekbone sustained in a clash with Dunfermline's Jean-Yves M'Voto ended his season early.