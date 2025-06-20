Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth reveals Scotland call-up hopes and reviews his return to hometown team Falkirk having lifted two SPFL titles.

Falkirk stopper Nicky Hogarth admits being namechecked by so many for a shock call-up to Steve Clarke’s most recent Scotland squad was a surreal feeling.

The goalkeeper, 23, was touted as a possible option for the national team ahead of their friendly against Liechtenstein after Angus Gunn and Robby McCrorie both pulled out through injury, leaving the Scots with a goalkeeping crisis to contend with after the Iceland shocker at Hampden. In the end, it was Celtic-bound Ross Doohan who got his Scotland debut after answering a late night SOS call - but Hogarth wasn’t put off by missing out this time around.

Instead, he is now even more determined to make a future squad with the Bairns returning to the Scottish Premiership after a 15-year absence. Former Graeme High pupil Hogarth has a battle on his hands to retain his number one spot with ex-Celtic stopper Scott Bain joining Falkirk recently to provide real competition. Last term, Hogarth kept an impressive 17 clean sheets in the second tier, conceding just 33 goals in 36 outings. He also showed up well against top-flight teams in the Premier Sports Cup.

Hogarth: Talk of Scotland SOS call was hard to ignore

On his potential Scotland SOS call, Hogarth said: “I had watched the Iceland match and I was keeping up with things online, and although I don’t do much social media, you do see things pop up. Did I start to wonder? I would be lying if I said I didn’t. Media speculation isn’t something you try take much interest as a player but I did get people I know sending me articles and things like that. I steer clear of stuff like that usually but it did give me a wee buzz.

“It is a goal for me in the future. I have only scratched the surface of Scottish football, even after the past couple of seasons. I want to play regularly in the top flight and I now have the opportunity to do that. The sky is the limit. Why not for Scotland? I trust and believe in myself. I am only thinking about the here and now and that means getting off to a good start with Falkirk but if Scotland does come up at one point then I would be delighted with that.”

Battling for the number one spot is also another challenge that Hogarth is happy to accept. If he wants to make the next Scotland squad - he’ll need to win that battle with ex-capped Bain.

“It was exciting for me,” the stopper said. “He has had so much experience with Celtic and is of course a player with Premiership experience. He’s been capped for Scotland too. He has done a lot of things in his career that I am aiming to do at one point. You have to respect that he has had a fantastic career so far. I’ve enjoyed working with him so far and we bounce off each other quite well. I have been fortunate enough to learn from many top goalkeepers in my career and I will do that with Scott too.”

Hogarth returned to his hometown team back in 2022, initially on a short-term loan deal as injury cover. It was a move that made sense at the time - and its one that has paid off big time. The ex-Rangers youth prospect signed with the Bairns permanently a year later after leaving Nottingham Forest and went on to help Falkirk secure an unbeaten League One title. Last season, however, was when the goalkeeper really showed that has stepped up to another level. He didn’t miss a minute of Championship football as John McGlynn’s side secured a second successive SPFL title. Hogarth was impressive all season long and added a commanding presence to his already solid shot-stopping ability.

Falkirk has its club back again and this squad will be heroes forever

“The loan move initially was clearly helpful in that I could return back home and it suited me for a number of reason,” Hogarth said. “But as soon as I came back I just knew being at Falkirk was right for me. When I joined permanently, I could never have imagined us going invincible in League One. And I really could never have imagined us winning the Championship the following season. It has been the perfect move for me. I joined the club going back on the up again. It has been fantastic to be part of the journey and the manager (John McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith) deserve so much credit. Being from Falkirk, I know how much it means to have the team and the town connected again.

“It is hard to look back when you are still playing, most players will say that. Even after the summer, I still don’t think the scale of what we have achieved as a group has sunk in to be honest. I had a brilliant year and so did the rest of the group. I think in years to come I will look back on the past 12 months and really appreciate just what we have managed to do for Falkirk. I can’t describe how proud I am to be part of this team who will be remembered for a long, long time. We’ve had a nice break after a mental end to the season, especially the week after the final game on Friday night! I’ll remember the Hamilton game for the rest of my life. The emotion from people that I have known all my life on the pitch afterwards. Stuff like that is hard to describe. The fans being basically on the pitch waiting to come on five minutes before the end was class and you can just see how much it meant to everyone.

“It is a cliche but the Falkirk fans really wear the badge just like we do out on the park. All they have wanted for a long time was a team on the park to be proud of. When you are young growing up, the game you imagine playing in was that Friday night match. The whole occasion, with Livingston going down to Thistle after we went a goal down, just all of the evening. I was so calm even when we went down a goal, I knew we would do it. But the butterflies late on waiting for the final whistle was unbelievable.”

Hogarth reckons he has has top trump card over dad Myles

It is a family affair with Falkirk for Nicky, who is targeting his dad Myles’ 126 appearance record for the Bairns. Nicky has wee bit to go yet, having turned out in Navy Blue 82 times. But, as he points out, his game-to-trophy ratio has him already at the top of the goalkeeping tree in the household. His brother Jay is also a professional goalkeeper, having most recently been on loan at Dunfermline from Rangers.

Hogarth said: “I have family history with the club too and I grew knowing that my dad (Myles) had a connection with Falkirk. I have now trumped anything my dad did with the club which is certainly something I will keep reminding him of from now on. My trophy-to-game ratio is just a wee better than his! He might have me on the overall amount of games but I am catching up on that one too. I am getting closer, I think it is 80-odd games now. We had a nice Father’s Day out and it is funny how he seems to get just as much attention as me. So many people will ask about me and he is always at the wind up. I think he still wants some of the limelight.”