Falkirk goalkeeper Cammy Bell: ‘Give us stick, but stick by us too’

Cammy Bell says Falkirk deserve stick after defeat to Clyde – but wants the supporters to stick with the team after a “hiccup”.

The Bairns goalkeeper understands frustrations after the weekend reverse, but says the fans’ following is vital to the players going forward.

Cammy Bell. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“There’s been a lot of frustration for Falkirk fans over the past 12-15months. Relegation is always tough to deal with as a club but I think if everyone sticks together during this period, this season, we’ll be there in May. I can honestly say we have a good enough squad that over a period of time – we will be there .

“We won’t win the league in October, you win it in May and if we get everyone pulling in the right direction, we can.

“The fans have been great and in good numbers - if we’re not doing it on the pitch they can give us stick, but we need them with us throughout the journey and sticking with us.

“You get hiccups like this – it’s a tough league but I assure them we’re working day in day out to make it right.”

“We’re only two points off the top as well, its not a major issue that we’re not getting left behind and teams are not getting away from us. “We are looking to build on our league position and we want to be top of the league in May.

“We could be top on Monday and thats how quick it can turn round. Football can turn round so quickly, it’s one or two results and things change dramatically in people’s eyes. We know Saturday wasn’t good enough and was a hiccup for us but we’ve prepared this week gearing up to Forfar where we need to get three points.”