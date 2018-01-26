Falkirk goal hero Tumilty says cup win can kickstart league run

Scottish Cup matchwinner Reghan Tumility believes Falkirk deserved their stoppage time winner at Livingston on Tuesday having ‘played the better football’.

Tumility, on loan from Ross County, found himself in the perfect place at the perfect time to knock home Louis Longridge’s cross in the 93rd minute, after what he admitted was a bitty 1-0 victory.

He said: “It was a scrappy game. We didn’t get off to a great start but we took control and started the second half well.

“Overall I think we played the better football.”

Despite a deflection on his winner that helped the ball sneak past Livingston keeper Neil Alexander, Tumility is claiming the goal as his own.

He insisted: “It’s on target and it’s going in, the deflection just took it out of the goalie’s path.

“I couldn’t really see the ball because of the floodlights but luckily I have caught it well and put it on target.”

Falkirk have now recorded back to back 1-0 away wins, and the clean sheets are breeding confidence, according to Tumility.

He said: “It’s good, especially for us back three or five. It breeds confidence and we can take that into coming games. If we do well in the cup it will give us confidence to do well in the league as well.”

Falkirk travel north to face either Cove Rangers and Formartine United in the fifth round.

Tumilty said: “It’s the easy game on paper, but you can’t overlook these games