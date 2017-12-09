Falkirk frozen out for second week - but only until Tuesday

Storm Caroline and heavy snowfall put Paul Hartley and his side in cold storage again this week.

The Bairns trained on Saturday after the scheduled Ladbrokes SPFL Championship trip to Inverness was postponed on Friday.

The Bairns also drew 0-0 with John Robertson's side on Paul Hartley's first match in charge. Picture Michael Gillen.

However the game has only been delayed three days and is now pencilled in for Tuesday night, weather permitting.

The Highland side were expected to call a pitch inspection for Friday afternoon, but a request to the SPFL was denied with the club told to wait until the morning of the game for a check of the Caley Thistle ground.

However in a swift U-turn the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium was quickly assessed at 1pm on Friday and the game postponed, but only for 77 hours.

