The Falkirk Foundation's 2010 Blues celebrate historic treble after successful season sees squad complete treble.

The Falkirk Foundation’s 2010 Blues’ squad are celebrating a historic treble-winning campaign after becoming the first side to complete such a feat since the foundation’s establishment as a charity back in 2010.

The side play in the Central Scottish Amateur Football League system and managed to bag not only the D division title - but also the League and Divisional Cup competitions. The Blues only lost once throughout the league season and won the championship by four points in style. They beat second-place Kildrum United away from home before rounding off the campaign on home turf with a 7-1 win over Blantyre Celtic last month. In the League Cup final back in January, the Blues beat Blantyre 5-1 at Broadwood to secure their first trophy. In the Divisional Cup final back in May, they defeated West Park United 5-2 at the same venue.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, proud head coach Martin Coyle hailed the “consistency” of his squad after a memorable season. He is part of a strong coaching team that includes assistant duo Alan Macfarlane and Brian Laurie.

“We finished a few points away from promotion last season and the goal this time around was 100 per cent to go up,” he explained. “We did aim to win the league and we went into the season with the mindset that any cup competition would be a bonus. To have actually won the league title while also lifting two cups is incredible. The consistency shown over the season was amazing really and it is so hard to do when you are coaching a squad of younger players. We lost to an A league team in the Scottish Cup and fell short in the Regional Cup but outwith that we’ve lost one league match and been pretty much faultless elsewhere. The attitude of the group is brilliant and they want to improve as players. We try to play football the right way too and we managed to achieve all of this while playing good football.”

Coyle, who made the switch to taking on the 2010 Blues’ squad a couple of years ago - and has his son Jake involved with the team - is excited about the step up.

He added: “We’re now into the C league and that will be a step up. It will be more physical and out aim is to consolidate but with this bunch of boys you never know. We are looking forward to it already. I’ve been at the foundation for seven-odd years now and I love being involved with the Blues. That’s my second season full season with this group. The kids all love coming because they know they will get the ball at their feet. It was a good decision to take on his group.”