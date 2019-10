More than 500 youth and community footballers were welcoemd to Falkirk’s match with Clyde at the weekend.

They watched the game from the Imperial Cars North Stand before being paraded around the pitch at The Falkirk Stadium at half-time as part of the special event. Pupils from Denny Primary School were also invited to the game. Can you spot anyone you know in Michael Gillen’s images?

