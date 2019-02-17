Ray McKinnon's new signings have moved the Bairns up the table, but have they added value?

Falkirk first team transfer market value - ranked

Ray McKinnon has been busy wheeling and dealing throughout January. He’s been granted extra funds to do this, by the board and the Bairn For Life scheme, but what is the market value of the free transfers and loans he’s managed to bring in?

Using the website Transfermarkt (so don’t shoot the messenger!) we’ve ranked the Bairns first team squad by their apparent market value - all values are GBP - ranking them in order lowest to highest. Note: Some of the Bairns players, particularly those on loan from England, have not been attributed a cash value.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

1. �350,000

Davis Keillor-Dunn
Paul Dixon

2. �325,000

Paul Dixon
Paul Paton

3. �300,000

Paul Paton
Ian McShane

4. �300,000

Ian McShane
