Falkirk first team transfer market value - ranked

Ray McKinnon has been busy wheeling and dealing throughout January. He’s been granted extra funds to do this, by the board and the Bairn For Life scheme, but what is the market value of the free transfers and loans he’s managed to bring in?
Using the website Transfermarkt (so don’t shoot the messenger!) we’ve ranked the Bairns first team squad by their apparent market value - all values are GBP - ranking them in order lowest to highest. Note: Some of the Bairns players, particularly those on loan from England, have not been attributed a cash value.