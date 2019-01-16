Falkirk first-team experience as Junior Bairns meet their football heroes

Falkirk’s young supporters were given a treat over the festive period – first-hand experience of first team training!

Bairns boss Ray McKinnon and the first team squad held a fun football practice session on the pitch at The Falkirk Stadium where their heroes train and play for members of the Junior Bairns – the football club’s young supporters club.

Coaching afternoon with Falkirk FC players. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

From shooting drills into goalkeepers Leo Fasan, David Mitchell and Robbie Mutch to skills and fitness with Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor, the fans were put through their paces for a glimpse into what it is like for Patrick Brough, Scott Harrison, Tommy Robson and company.

There was also a signing session for autograph hunters and a chance to say goodbye to some of the Bairns who left the club shortly afterwards.

