Falkirk FC manager: Yogi ‘would put services forward’

Former Falkirk boss John Hughes has wished interim Falkirk bosses Lee Miller and David McCracken well, but wants to talk to the Bairns about the managerial vacancy and have some questions answered.

Appearing as a panellist on BBC Sportsound roadshow at Linlithgow Rose’s social club this evening, Yogi was asked if he wanted to return to the club he led to the Scottish Cup final in 2009.

He said: “I wouldn’t want to see them unstuck that’s for sure, and if they are wanting a manager to go in and steady the ship and run it, I’d put my services forward.

“I’d like the opportunity to talk to them to about where they’re going, how they’re going to achieve it and where they see the club - in the SPL (sic)? Is the ambition and enthusiasm there to drive the club forward?

“There would be questions I’d have to ask.”

But Hughes, who played alongside Miller at Brockville, was pleased to see two young hungry managers given their chance, even in the interim.

But he warned: “I hope these two young guys, Lee and big Cracks, do well. I do a lot of work with young coaches with the SFA coaching and tutoring them. I like to see these young guys get an opportunity, but it’s all about results, and that division is not going to be easy.

“There are teams in there who, every time they play Falkirk it’s their cup final, you need to handle that and go out and perform.”

Yogi began his managerial career as a co-manager like Miller and McCracken, taking charge of the Bairns with Owen Coyle, and then later in his own right.

Alongside Hughes on the BBC panel was Scotland international Rachel Corsie, pundit Michael Stewart and Rose boss Brown Ferguson.

The radio roadshow visited West Lothian in the build-up to tomorrow night’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie with the Bairns heading to Prestonfield, screened live on BBC Scotland.

