Falkirk FC manager: Miller and McCracken want wins to earn Bairns job full-time

David McCracken and Lee Miller want to make a winning start to their interim role as Falkirk’s management team at Linlithgow tomorrow night.

And after two years away from the club, they want to make their return permanent, – but know the only way to do so is winning games.

David McCracken and Lee Miller. Picture: Michael Gillen

The ex-Bairns duo met the players on Tuesday before being formally presented at press conference yesterday (Wednesday).

And they were both unequivocal in their desire to stay on at the place Miller called ‘home’ when announcing his return on Tuesday.

The former striker said: ‘We’ve got at least two or three games to steady the ship and we are looking to put our stamp on the team and give us every opportunity to get the job permanently.

“But we are realistic. We know Falkirk has to go through a process. We can only do the best we can.

“We have spoken about this and we are 100 per cent committed. There are no qualms about it - we want this job.

“And I don’t mean we want the job in a selfish way. We feel that we are the best people to take this club back to where it needs to be and be successful.

“First and foremost, winning on a Saturday is what everyone connected with this club wants. That’s what our focus is on in the short-term.

“But in the long-term we need to get Falkirk back to the Premiership. It’s as simple as that.”

The duo were part of a Bairns side that went very close to doing just that under club legend Peter Houston and will have Alex Totten on hand as counsel.

Miller added: “Alex gave me my debut years ago and we have both got a lot of respect for him.

“We will both bounce ideas off him because he’s got years of experience, though whether he will be in the dressing room shouting and bawling, I’m not sure if that’s what we or the players need!

“Hopefully we can bring back the spark and energy to Falkirk. We always talk about the Falkirk way in terms of going right to the final whistle, getting results, grinding teams down, having quality. It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty or ugly, we need to win games.

“The fans have been fantastic. It’s been hard to get back to them all – my phone’s been lit up like a Christmas tree.”

