Falkirk FC manager: Lee Miller and David McCracken set to take interim charge

Lee Miller and David McCracken are poised to return to Falkirk and lead the Bairns into this week’s William Hill Scottish Cup match with Linlithgow Rose.

The Bairns are seeking clearance for Miller, who is currently registered as a player at Livingston, to move into the dugout alongside McCracken who is currently a part-time coach with Peterhead.

Both players played together under Peter Houston and have almost 300 appearances for the club between them. If all goes to plan for the Bairns behind the scenes, they will be named interim caretakers after Ray McKinnon’s sacking on Saturday.

He and assistant Darren Taylor were dismissed in the wake of angry scenes which marred a 1-1 draw with Dumbarton with fans turning on the players, management and board.

Darren Taylor and Ray McKinnon were sacked on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Players were given a today (Monday) off but will return to training for three days before Friday evening’s televised match, live on BBC Scotland.

The Falkirk Herald understands Peterhead would hold a position for McCracken open while he helped his former team-mate and club in their hour of need, on a temporary basis.

An interim short-term appointment is anticipated at Falkirk while the Bairns press on with finding a permanent successor for ex-Morton and Dundee United boss McKinnon

