Falkirk FC manager: David McCracken has unfinished business with the Bairns

David McCracken was only too happy to return to Falkirk - and he wants to bring the good time with him

The former club captain took over the reins as caretaker manager alongsdie Lee Miller this week following Ray McKinnon’s sacking last Saturday - leaving behind a coaching role at Peterhead.

David McCracken says he and Lee Miller have 'unfinished business' at the Bairns. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And McCracken says the duo have unfinished business at the Bairns.

Miller was infamously told he was surplus to requirements on Christmas Eve two years ago, and McCracken left shortly afterwards having seen a fitness coaching role shift to a gym management role in the south stand.

But now both are back and McCracken said: “We know as much as anyone what this club means, the switch in personality and mood around the place has been a lot more positive, and that’s what we’re about.

“We are positive people and that’s what we’re here to do. Using the old cliche we’re here to bring the good times back to Falkirk.”

Popular figures around the club during their previous spells, the reception for both has been overwhelmingly positive too. And McCracken says the duo’s knowledge of the club, and the town, will help them re-build the Bairns after a faltering run in the league.

“Maybe it is belief that is lacking just now and a realisation of just what the club is about, where it is and where it needs to be,” said the defender who also played at Dundee United and MK Dons.

“When we were both here, with Peter Houston and James McDonaugh, what they instilled in us and what some of the more experienced guys had was belief, and determination to go out against Hearts, Hibs and Rangers and we showed that by going and beating them, putting on performances and that’s what we need to instil in the boys.

“No matter who were are up against, who we are playing against, we need the determination just to go and be aggressive and go and win and beat your opponent. Play from the first minute to the last minute and try to score and always have that belief that you’re going to have that opportunity.

“The squad down there is one of the best squads in the league and it’s just a case of utilising it properly and getting the best out of everyone.

“They have to realise that it is not just the first 11 we need the full squad. We can’t have people taking a huff because they are not playing, they need to realise that at some point they need to play the part where it is coming off of the bench or in the changing room during the week - their mood can affect the squad.

“It has been a really positive start and we hope that that will continue.”

First up for the duo is Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield tonight, in a game televised live by BBC Scotland.

The 38-year-old added: “It is not going to be an easy game for us on Friday night but the boys will have every sort of information they will need and won’t go into the game lightheartedly and think it is just going to be another result and progress in the cup.

“We are looking forward to it. it is a great game to go into and there will be a bit of publicity around it in terms of the TV and it is two local teams so it’s a bit of a derby and we’re raring to go.”