Falkirk FC manager: Bairns invite applications for manager role

Falkirk have opened up the recruitment process to find Ray McKinnon’s permanent successor.

Lee Miller and David McCracken were paraded to the media today (Wednesday) having taken interim control of the club’s first team ahead of Friday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Linlithgow Rose.

Both would like the role full-time, but the Bairns are now accepting applications.

A statement said: “With our interim coaching team of Lee Miller and David McCracken in place the club are now in position to commence the recruitment process for our vacant first team Manager position. Interested applicants are invited to submit their CV to the club via connor@falkirkfc.co.uk. “

Interim chairman at the club, Lex Miller, told the Falkirk Herald speculative applications had already been received from would-be Bairns bosses. The majority so far, coming from British-based coaches.

