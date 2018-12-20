FALKIRK FC AGM: Number crunching

Falkirk shareholders met at The Falkirk Stadium last night. Picture Michael Gillen
Sports Editor David Oliver looks over some of the figures and statistics presented to shareholders in last night's annual meeting.

VOTING
56 - percenatge of the shareholding submitted in proxy votes prior to the meeting in support of the four motions to be passed - including the re-election of Margaret Lang as a director. The majority submitted rendered the result academic and a hand count on the evening was not necessary.
2 - decades Martin Ritchie has spent on the Bairns board. He remains a director but did not seek re-election for a further three-year term. He will step down from the boardroom at the end of his spell as one of two SPFL Championship representatives on the league's board.

FINANCES
143,261 - the Bairns profit in the financial year June 2017 to May 31, 2018.
56 - percentage of the Bairns cash that goes towards the first team - an increase of one percent from last season
5 - percentage of club cash sent to the Academy, compared to the six per cent the previous year.
536,740 - cash at the bank last month (a reduction of 94,500 since May)

TRANSFERS
200,000 - pounds received for Tony Gallacher from Liverpool
25,000 - for Will Vaulks playing 50 games for Rotherham - he is rapidly approaching another milestone appearance and triggering another payment.
550,000 - gained from add-ons to Stephen Kingsley's sale deal when he moved to Hull City.
25,000 - compensation from Rangers for Jimmy Nicholl's move in December last year

FOOTBALL
310,000 - cash received from the Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers last season.
19 - percentage increasing in first team busget available this summer, thanks in part to Tony Gallacher's sale and the cup draw
20 - players in first team squad in ideal working model
10 - players in a reserve pool, supplemented by players oputwith the first team's matchday squad. Players in the reserves will be aged 17-21 and capable of making the step up into the first team within 12 months

NEW SCHEME
2.4 - million new shares to be made available in the Bairns
25% - block of the club to be owned by supporters making a small monthly payment to a sharesave scheme
6.25 - percentage cap on any one person owning shares in the Bairns under the new ownership model.
31 - percent of the club would be owned by the current major shareholders group. They currently hold 62 per cent of the shareholding.
2 - new board members under the new scheme, while possibility of fan representation on the board will be reviewed again.