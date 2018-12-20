FALKIRK FC AGM: Number crunching

Sports Editor David Oliver looks over some of the figures and statistics presented to shareholders in last night's annual meeting.

VOTING

56 - percenatge of the shareholding submitted in proxy votes prior to the meeting in support of the four motions to be passed - including the re-election of Margaret Lang as a director. The majority submitted rendered the result academic and a hand count on the evening was not necessary.

2 - decades Martin Ritchie has spent on the Bairns board. He remains a director but did not seek re-election for a further three-year term. He will step down from the boardroom at the end of his spell as one of two SPFL Championship representatives on the league's board.

FINANCES

143,261 - the Bairns profit in the financial year June 2017 to May 31, 2018.

56 - percentage of the Bairns cash that goes towards the first team - an increase of one percent from last season

5 - percentage of club cash sent to the Academy, compared to the six per cent the previous year.

536,740 - cash at the bank last month (a reduction of 94,500 since May)

TRANSFERS

200,000 - pounds received for Tony Gallacher from Liverpool

25,000 - for Will Vaulks playing 50 games for Rotherham - he is rapidly approaching another milestone appearance and triggering another payment.

550,000 - gained from add-ons to Stephen Kingsley's sale deal when he moved to Hull City.

25,000 - compensation from Rangers for Jimmy Nicholl's move in December last year

FOOTBALL

310,000 - cash received from the Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers last season.

19 - percentage increasing in first team busget available this summer, thanks in part to Tony Gallacher's sale and the cup draw

20 - players in first team squad in ideal working model

10 - players in a reserve pool, supplemented by players oputwith the first team's matchday squad. Players in the reserves will be aged 17-21 and capable of making the step up into the first team within 12 months

NEW SCHEME

2.4 - million new shares to be made available in the Bairns

25% - block of the club to be owned by supporters making a small monthly payment to a sharesave scheme

6.25 - percentage cap on any one person owning shares in the Bairns under the new ownership model.

31 - percent of the club would be owned by the current major shareholders group. They currently hold 62 per cent of the shareholding.

2 - new board members under the new scheme, while possibility of fan representation on the board will be reviewed again.

