Falkirk FC AGM: Election night wait for ex-MP Henderson

Former Bairns chairman Doug Henderson’s re-election went to a card vote at Falkirk’s AGM tonight.

It’s a familiar feeling for the former member of politician, as the shareholders went to the polls after opposition from the floor to his re-election.

Other motions, to approve the minutes, last year’s accounts, auditors and Kieran Koszary as a director, all passed but Mr Henderson’s re-election went to card vote among the assembled shareholders in the Westfield Lounge.

Proxy votes submitted prior to the meeting were weighted well in favour of Mr Henderson’s re-election which was proposed by another former chairman Martin Ritchie, and seconded by the current incumbent Margaret Lang.

However those proxy votes did not reach the halfway mark required and so a card vote was held and the count is underway.

The meeting also heard from finance director Andy Thomson, manager Paul Hartley and chief executive Craig Campbell.